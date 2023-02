VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Nursery Landscape team placed 15th in the state. They took two online tests over greenhouse and landscaping and identification practicums covering tools, safety, plants, insects, and diseases.

The team consisted of Kaleb Petitjean, Cody Groff, Maggie McGlinch, Carson Heitkamp and Kricket Petitjean. McGlinch led the team placing 41st in the state. Congratulations to the Nursery Landscape team.