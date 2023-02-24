Team competes in general livestock

Versailles FFA places 1st at the Tri-Village Invitational General Livestock Contest

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 11, Versailles FFA participated in the TV Invitational General Livestock Contest sponsored by the Tri-Village FFA Alumni. Versailles FFA had seven members that participated.

The team consisting of Paige Gehret, Eden Barga, Allee Grimme and Ruthie Smith placed first in the non reason contest as a team. An additional team consisted of Ava May, Emma Middendorf and Delaynee Bulcher.

General livestock judging consists of evaluation of cattle, sheep, hogs and goats.

Ruthie Smith placed third as an individual.