Commissioners proclaim Feb. 18-25 National FFA Week

GREENVILLLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to proclaim Feb. 18-25 as National FFA Week.

Eight FFA members from around Darke County attended the proclamation and posed for a photo with the county commissioners. National FFA week is a time for local chapters to highlight their programs and showcase their success and passion for agriculture. Commissioners Marshall Combs expressed his appreciation for the group and he is proud of our future county leaders.

“Y’all are the next leaders of the next generation. Darke County has been number one for the corn and soybean productions, so that is a big deal for our state and our nation,” Combs said.

He said he appreciates them stepping up and learning to “take the bull by the horns” and be the next generation in agriculture. The proclamation stated agriculture education and FAA ensure a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.

“FFA is an important part of our lives wither directly or tangibly, and it’s a good organization to be a part of,” Commissioner Larry Holmes said.

FAA promotes premier leadership, personal growth, career success, citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism, and cooperation. The motto -“learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve”- gives direction and purpose to those students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education.

The week-long tradition not only commemorates those FFA members, but it is designated the week of George Washington’s birthday in recognition of his legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. Therefore, National FFA Week is proclaimed Feb. 18 – 25.

