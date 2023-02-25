Lady Wave bowling ends season at sectionals

By Drew Terhall

KETTERING — The Lady Wave bowling team ended their season at Poelking Woodman Lanes on Feb. 22 in the Division I Sectional bowling tournament. Greenville finished 21st with a team score of 2,592.

Senior Aleiha Fenton led the team with a 431. Freshman Marissa Boney bowled a 407. Sophomore Trinity Bowling had a 384. Junior Caselynn Perry and sophomore Kiara Brown bowled a 305 and 294 respectively.

The Lady Wave finished their season with a 5-9 record and a 4-4 conference record.

