Driver in serious condition after ATV crash

FORT RECOVERY — On Feb. 25, at approximately 1:41 a.m. Darke County Deputies, Union City Rescue, and Fort Recovery Fire Department, responded to the intersection of Hillgrove Ft. Recovery Road and Denise Road, Fort Recovery, in reference to an ATV accident with injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed Jonathon Wendel, 20, of Fort Recovery was traveling in an Orange 2014 Polaris Rzr Southbound on Hillgrove Ft Recovery Road. Wendel failed to negotiate a curve before losing control and traveling off the roadway. Wendel struck a utility pole and over turned before coming to rest.

Wendel was transported to Coldwater Hosptial by Union City Rescue for injuries sustained in the accident but was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.