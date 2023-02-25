Pursuit starts in Darke County ends in Richmond

DARKE COUNTY — On Feb. 25, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Darke County Deputies attempted to stop a Blue Chevrolet Cruze for a lanes of travel violation and an equipment violation on U.S. 127 and State Route 49. The Chevrolet failed to yield to the Deputies lights and sirens and continued Southbound on U.S. 127 to the Darke-Preble County Line.

Darke County Deputies terminated the pursuit at the county line after approximately six minutes. A short time later, Preble County Deputies located the vehicle on U.S. 127 near I-70 and attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued to flee briefly before Preble County Deputies also terminated the pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was in the area and located the vehicle as it continued westbound on I-70 and relayed information to the Richmond Police Department. Richmond Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where it stopped and two subjects were detained.

According to the Richmond Police Department, an odor of marijuana was present in the vehicle along with marijuana residue. The driver was not valid and the vehicle had a fictitious license plate. This case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.