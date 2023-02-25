Edison State names new Athletic Director

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is pleased to announce that Justin McCulla will be joining the College as Athletic Director. Currently serving as the Director of Athletics and Student Life at Clark State College, McCulla will assume his role at Edison State on Feb. 27.

In her announcement to the college community, Edison State Dean of Student Engagement and Interim Athletic Director Dr. Jessica Chambers said, “Justin brings many years of experience in athletics and student services to our Edison State family. I’m excited to continue to build on the relationships we’ve established and grow our athletics program as we move forward.”

With over 15 years of experience, McCulla is passionate about using his skills in recruiting, admissions, and advising to help students grow and develop. Before becoming an athletic director, he coached and officiated and was a four-year baseball letterman, playing infield and pitcher with Wittenberg University and Urbana University.

“I’m honored, humbled, and excited to serve as the next athletic director for Edison State. When I saw the job description, I couldn’t think of another opportunity that better matches my professional experiences and passions,” said McCulla. “I’m unbelievably honored to work alongside a committed administration and coaching staff that’s focused on making Edison State a premier two-year institution that students and student-athletes want to attend and am incredibly excited to continue to build a championship culture.”

McCulla serves on conference and national committees for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Region XII and will continue those roles at Edison State. He graduated with a Master of Education from Urbana University. McCulla lives in St. Paris with his wife, Emily, and their three children.