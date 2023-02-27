Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to this sweet boy, Ray! Ray came to the shelter as a stray so knowledge is limited only to what staff have observed. Ray is believed to be a two-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Ray is a very sweet boy who loves attention and treats. He knows how to play tug-of-war and loves to play with toys. Ray walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Ray was a very relaxed pup for is nail trim, bath, and exam where he weighed in at 47.6 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in to meet Ray and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.