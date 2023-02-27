Commissioners pave the way to a smoother future

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The commissioners met Thursday to discuss sealed bids for the resurfacing and pavement markings for various county and township roads. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Jim Surber, county engineer, was present as bids were opened and read during the regular session meeting. In a matter of resurfacing, the engineer’s estimate was $2,093,867.50.

“This is going to be for 20.18 miles on six different county roads ranging from 0.97 miles to 6.13 miles in length,” Surber said.

This work will include 17,266 gallons of liquid asphalt tack coat, 19,822 tons of asphalt (hot mix), and 4,442 tons of aggregate (gravel) berm to be placed along the edges after resurfacing.

“Last year’s costs were $92,591 per mile, and this year’s estimate is $103,760 per mile. I hope I’ve over estimated,” Surber said.

The commissioners received one bid for the resurfacing from Walls Bros. Asphalt Co., Inc. Total for the bid regarding the county roads was $2,132,558.80.

“We were excepting bids for nine different townships on 10 different roads totaling 9.564 miles, and my estimate for that was $931,576.75,” Surber said.

The township total for the project equaled $988,364.80. The commissioners accepted the bids for review. Additionally, bids were accepted for the application of painted center lines and edge lines on county and township roads.

The work on county roads includes 33.03 miles of center line and no-passing zones, required an estimated 5,500 gallons of yellow paint and 44,000 pounds of reflective beads. There was one bid received from AreoMark Company LLC. The engineer’s estimate was $454,915.

The engineer estimated $540 per mile for center line and no-passing application, and $483 per lane mile for edge line application. The costs in 2022 were $444 per mile for center lines and $400 per lane mile for edge lines.

AreaMark’s estimate totaled $409,554.06, and Surber responded by stating “that’s good news.” The bids were accepted by the board of commissioners for review.

Combs graciously accepted his appointment to replace former commissioner Mike Stegall as the Commissioner’s representative for Main Street Greenville Board.

“I graciously accept, and I am looking forward to it,” Combs said.

