Tree seedling sale deadline approaching

GREENVILLE — The end of Darke SWCD’s Annual Tree Seedling Sale is quickly approaching. Get your orders in now. Order forms can be found at www.darkeswcd.com or you can call or stop in their office to place your order by March 17.

The annual tree seedling sale is a great way to establish or add to a wildlife area, create a windbreak or improve the landscape. These two to three-year-old seedlings are bare root stock. They are selected for their popularity and hardiness in the Darke County area.

This year we are offering 20 different species to choose from. Our order form has everything from hardwoods, evergreens, fruit trees, strawberries and asparagus plants available. Some of these are only available in a limited supply, so get your order in today. All trees are sold and priced in packets of five.

Prices range from $7-$14 per packet. Payment must be received to guarantee fulfillment of order. For more information, visit their website, call 937-548-1715, ext. 3 or stop in during office hours at 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville.