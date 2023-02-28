Pak A Sak launches MDA Shamrocks campaign

PORTLAND, Ind. — More than 55 locations in Ohio and Indiana will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases though March 19 for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families.

Pak A Sak and Party Mart are adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Pak A Sak and Party Mart joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. MDA Shamrocks will be displayed in Pak A Sak and Party Mart stores across Ohio and Indiana visually declaring support for the cause.

“For over 40 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Shamrocks campaign has raised critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease, and we are honored to be a part of their effort for this important mission,” said VP of Operations, Laura Gullett. “Thanks to the generosity of Pak A Sak and Party Mart employees and customers, we can help MDA fund their research, care, and advocacy efforts for families living with a neuromuscular disease. Pak A Sak and Party Mart and its customers have raised more than $130,000 to help empower families across the country living with these diseases.”

The MDA Shamrocks campaign benefits the MDA Care Center at Elkhart Clinic LLC in Elkhart, Indiana University and Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for Ohio and Indiana area children. This summer program is an opportunity for children to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships, and experience independence, at no cost to their families at Bradford Woods Camp in Martinsville, Ind. and Recreation Unlimited Camp in Ashley, Ohio.