Three Darke County schools send representatives to wrestling districts

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The OHSAA wrestling Sectional tournament took place around southwest Ohio on Feb. 25. Three Darke County schools had participants in the tournament with each school at a different location. The top four from each weight class at each event moves on to the district tournament.

For Greenville, they finished tenth as a team in the Division II sectional at Graham Local High School. Sophomore Andrew Winner finished second in the 285 class and sophomore William Bush finished fourth in the 144 class to move on to the district tournament. Freshman Jack Suter was close to qualifying as he placed fifth in the 106 class. Freshman Ethan Dues placed sixth in the 138 class. Senior Peyton McCartney was close to qualifying as he took fifth in the 157 class.

In the Division III sectional at Covington High School, Arcanum finished 12th as a team. The Trojans will send two participants to the district meet. Freshmen Wyatt Schwartz and Malachi Wright finished fourth in the 126 and 138 class respectively.

In the Division III sectional at Versailles High School, Versailles were sectional champs and took first as a team. Seniors Payton Platfoot and Kane Epperly along with junior Michael Osborne took first in their weight class. Platfoot competed in the 144 class, Osborne in the 165 class and Epperly in the 175 class. Sophomore Trey Huber took second in the 106 class. Finishing third in their class was freshman Sam DeLand in the 113 class, freshman Isaac Brown in the 120 class, junior Lane Bergman in the 132 class and senior Ethan Stover in the 190 class. Just making the cut and coming in fourth in their weight class were sophomore Emmit Demange in the 126 class, senior Luke Batty in the 138 class, sophomore Quentin Grillot in the 150 class and junior Joel Gehret in the 215 class. Lastly, freshman Dalton Johns missed the cut coming in sixth in the 285 class.

The District tournaments will be held on Mar. 3 and 4. Greenville will compete at Wilmington High School in the Division II District tournament. Arcanum and Versailles will compete in the Division III District tournament at Hobart Arena at Troy High School.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]