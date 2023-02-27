Greenville boys bowling fall short in sectional tournament

By Drew Terhall

KETTERING — The Green Wave boys bowling team ended their season in the Division I sectional tournament on Feb. 23 at Poelking Woodman Lanes. The team finished 24th at the event with a score of 3,131.

Junior Alex Hadden led the team with a 507. Seniors Graham Shafer and Noah Mansfield bowled a 452 and 446 respectively. Freshman Conner Leas bowled a 291. Juniors Luke Kiser and Corbin Frye bowled a 140 and 169. Senior Trevor Coppess scored a 159.

Greenville finished the season with a 4-10 record and a 2-7 conference record.

