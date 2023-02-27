Tri-Village, Versailles girls basketball victorious in District finals

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Two Darke County schools were crowned District champions on Feb. 25. The Tri-Village and Versailles girls basketball teams are moving on to the regional semifinals in their respective division.

For the Lady Patriots, they defeated Fayetteville-Perry 71-29 at Troy High School in the Southwest Division IV District final. The team shot 41.7% from three-point range and 50.9% from the field. Senior Torie Richards led the team with 19 points. Seniors Rylee Sagester and Morgan Hunt finished with 18 and 14 points respectively.

For the Lady Tigers, they defeated Cincinnati Madeira 38-21 at Springfield High School in the Southwest Division III District final. Freshman Katey Litten led the team with 13 points. Senior Lexi Magoto had seven points while juniors Jenna Dirksen and Allison Schwartz each had six points.

Tri-Village will take on Marion Local on Mar. 2 at Butler High School at 6 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of Fort Loramie and Russia. Versailles will take on East Clinton on Mar. 1 at Springfield High School at 8 p.m.

