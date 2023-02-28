Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewr

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 5

HARRASSMENT: at 1:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to McMiller’s Carryout for a report of telecommunications harassment. The victim was found distraught and crying. She advised Cody Lloyd had sent her a photo of a screenshot of a message he had sent her grandfather of her performing a lewd act. The female said she had broken up with Lloyd previously, and he had sent the video to her grandfather as retaliation and it was without her consent. Lloyd had also made threats about posting more videos more publicly. Lloyd will be issued a citation via dissemination of image of another person when he is located.

Feb. 7

THEFT: At 4:32 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street in reference to a theft that occurred at the 500 block of Wayne Street. The male victim advised he keeps his 2001 Dutchman motor home in the lot at the second listed address, and he noticed the vehicle was missing its catalytic converter. When he last checked on the motor home, it had been December, and there are no cameras on the property. Due to the time that had lapsed between when the theft possibly occurred, officers did not perform a neighborhood canvas. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

Feb. 9

DOMESTIC: At 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street for a report of domestic violence. While officers were investigating, Gary Hittle was found to have been an aggressor in the situation, and he was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the jail. Hittle had previously been convicted of domestic violence in July of 1999, so this case will be tried as a felony.

Feb. 10

ASSAULT: Officers patrolling at the Greenville High School were advised of an assault that occurred at the school on the previous day at 2:42 p.m. Video evidence depicted two females verbally arguing by a set of lockers after school was out. In the video, the defendant can be seen striking the victim in the face and pulling her hair before a teacher intervenes, and the defendant was escorted to the office. A misdemeanor citation reference assault was given to the defendant.

Feb. 11

DOMESTIC: At 2:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers found the pair were fighting over spilled milk, and the female wished to leave in order to allow Erik King to calm down. The female advised King had become physically violent by choking her and kicking her daughter’s belongings around the apartment. She advised she had retaliated by throwing his vape pens into the toilet. King then began breaking more things inside the apartment including the toilet before punching the female in the head. He threatened her life and began choking her and breaking more things. Small abrasions were observed on the female, and it was later discovered she is pregnant. King was arrested and transported the the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated, with no bond. He was charged with felony domestic violence. A two-year old juvenile was present during the incident.

Feb. 12

DOMESTIC: At 12:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a domestic complaint. After investigation, a misdemeanor citation for domestic violence was filled out to be served to Isaac Craiger when he is located, as he had left the residence before police arrival.

DISORDERLY: At 2:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Third Street and Sycamore Street in reference to a male subject laying in the middle of the road. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was observed coming from his breath, and the male was later identified as Darnell Hicks. Due to Hicks being unable to walk, falling down, and unable to care for himself due to his intoxicated state, Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene and transported him to Wayne Hospital. A misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct issued to Hicks, and due to the offense being within 1,000 feet of St. Mary’s Catholic School, it will be a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]