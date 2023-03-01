March at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library has something for everyone this month. Come in to find a great book, movie, or TV series to take home. The library has board games and STEM kits ready to check out as well. For adults, there are mobile hotspots and a telescope available. The library has computers for use, and the children’s computers have been updated with new games and activities.

The APL is participating in “One Book, Many Communities” this year. This reading campaign is designed to foster civic unity through the reading of a book and attendance of programs based on the book. Several area libraries are involved and will be holding related programs throughout March and April. This year’s selection is “The Widows” by native Ohioan Jess Montgomery. The book is inspired by the true story of Ohio’s first female sheriff, and a prominent labor and community organizer. Come in for a copy of the book, and to pick up a brochure of programs being held at participating area libraries.

March is National Read Month, in honor of Dr. Seuss. The APL will have activity sheets and reading logs available for children to take home, as well as helpful guides for parents.

Story Time for children up to Preschool age is held on Thursday mornings from 10-11 a.m. Children hear stories, sing songs, and make crafts. Also on Thursdays, from 3:45-4:30 p.m. is our After School Group for children in grades K-4 with a different topic each week. This is a great chance to get together with friends and have some fun. Both the Story Time and After School Group are drop-in programs.

On Monday, March 6, the APL will be holding a Seed Starting 101 program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This drop-in event for adults will cover the basics of seed starting and keeping your young plants healthy.

On Monday, March 13, kids in grades 5-12 are invited to attend a Legos and Pizza program from 3-5 p.m. The library has plenty of new Lego sets and will provide pizza for attendees. There is no fee for the program, but sign-up is needed. Call the library at 937-692-8484 to add a name to the list, or sign up in person at the front desk.

On Thursday, March 16, the library is pleased to host an Essential Oils and Reflexology program at 6:30 p.m. Lori Trittischuh from Herbal Reflexsions will be presenting the basics of essential oils and reflexology for better health. This is a drop-in program for adults; no registration needed.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484, and can be found on Facebook. Normal hours are Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.