2023 Darke County Science Day results

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Feb. 23, the ninth annual Darke County Science Day was held at Greenville High School for Darke County students, grades 5-12. Forty students from Ansonia, Arcanum, DeColores Montessori and Versailles completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers, and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space & earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine & health and behavioral & social science.

Twenty-two students received the highest rating of “Superior”. They were: from Ansonia HS – Marissa Shook; from Arcanum – Katie Brown, Elanie Hollinger, Jacob Rice, Karis Wright, Arianne Garrison, Hannah Kendig, Carley Rieman, Allison Brumbaugh, Lauren Gower, Mollie Ericksen, Reece Blinn, Kaitlyn Toy, Katie Weiss; from Arcanum-Butler MS – Addi Wooten, Madison Schwartz; from Decolores Montessori, Greenville – Teddy Miller, Nevan Miley, Kierstin Drew, Micah Perry, Joe Dusek, Sierra Matamoros. These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Saturday, March 11th.

Event sponsors donated awards and event expense funds in an amount totaling $2,300. Sponsors included: BASF Corporation (Title Sponsor), Wayne Health Care, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143, Cargill, Whirlpool and the McMurry Family. Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by Darke County science teachers.

Teddy Miller from DeColores Montessori earned the Grand Prize of $200, Marissa Shook from Ansonia received the second place award of $100, Karis Wright & Arianne Garrison from Arcanum received the third place award of $100, all provided by BASF. Special awards provided by BASF went to Mariah Kreusch of Arcanum for Best Presentation of Data ($100) and to Kiersten Drew from DeColores Montessori for Best Abstract ($100).

Whirlpool presented new hand mixers and toasters as prizes for the “One Whirlpool Award: TEAM Project” to Karis Wright & Arianne Garrison, Arcanum HS and the “Spirit of Winning: Individual Project” x 2 to Micah Perry and Trevor Martin, both from DeColores Montessori. The McMurry Family “Spirit of Science” award ($100) went to Mariah Kreusch, Arcanum HS. Marissa Shook from Ansonia HS was recognized for her many years of dedication to scientific research as she presented her seventh research project this year, a record for Darke County students.

The Upper Miami Valley Science Day Committee, the Darke County students, the Greenville Schools Science Department and the Darke County ESC all wish to thank the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2023 Darke County Science Day a successful event. Anyone with questions about the Science Day program should contact Dr. Martin E. English, 790 E, Shoop Rd., Tipp City, Ohio 45371, or email: [email protected].