DCRW Club to host Greenville candidates

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting the Republican candidates who will appear on the May 2 primary election ballot at 6:30 p.m. on March 13 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

“We are looking forward to our March meeting, where we will be hearing from our local candidates running in the May 2 Primary election.” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC President.

The following candidates have been invited to speak and answer questions from the audience: John Baumgardner for Greenville Mayor, Jeff Whitaker for Greenville Mayor, Kimberly K. Davis for Greenville Auditor, Michael Rieman for Greenville Director of Law, Clarence Godwin for Greenville City Council (1st Ward), Delores Ely for Greenville City Council (2nd Ward), and Chris Norris for Greenville City Council (4th Ward).

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club offers an optional dinner at 6 p.m., prior to the speaker’s program. The meal cost per person is $10 and requires reservations. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, March 9 by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at DC[email protected]

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected]