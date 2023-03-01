Blood drive planned in Osgood

OSGOOD – Get the Community Blood Center “Lucky Donor” shamrock t-shirt just in time for St. Patrick’s Day when you donate at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community blood drive Thursday, March 9, noon to 6 p.m. at 25 West Main St., Osgood.

The t-shirt is free to all registered CBC donors Feb. 27 thru March 18. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.