DAR gives to environmental/science club

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution had the honor of making a donation to the Greenville High School Environmental and Science Club.

The school will be holding an Earth Day 5K at the Shawnee Prairie Reserve on State Route 502, Greenville. The 5K will take place on April 22.

High School freshman Rachael Wright accepted a $100 Platinum Sponsor from the Fort GreeneVille DAR. Money raised from this event will go towards an outdoor learning lab at the high school, the Darke County Parks Holzapfel Preserve, field trips to science museums, and to community awareness for reducing, reusing, and recycling of everyday materials.