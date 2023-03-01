Southwest District basketball teams announced

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Southwest District boys and girls basketball teams were announced on Feb. 28 with several players from the area making their division team. Teams were selected by the Ohio Sportswriter’s Association.
The Tri-Village girls basketball team led the county with three players making the first team. Senior Rylee Sagester was named the Southwest District Player of the Year in Division IV. Head coach Brad Gray was named the Southwest District Coach of the Year in Division IV .
Boys
Division III:
First Team: Versailles senior Connor Stonebraker, Tri-Village senior Wilson Suggs
Second Team: Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine, Versailles
Honorable Mention: Tri-Village senior Dalton DeLong
Division IV:
Third Team: Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen
Honorable Mention: Bradford senior Parker Davidson
Girls
Division II:
Honorable Mention: Greenville senior Skylar Fletcher
Division III:
Second Team: Versailles junior Jenna Dirksen,
Honorable Mention: Sophomore Taylor Wagner, junior Allison Schwartz
Division IV:
First Team: Mississinawa Valley sophomore Taylee Woodbury, Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester, Tri-Village senior Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village senior Torie Richards
Third Team: Mississinawa Valley junior Mackenzea Townsend, Tri-Village freshman Kynnedi Hager
Honorable Mention: Ansonia junior Bailey Schmit, Ansonia junior Brenna Schmit
Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]