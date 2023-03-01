Southwest District basketball teams announced

Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was named the Player of the Year in the Southwest District for Division IV.

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Southwest District boys and girls basketball teams were announced on Feb. 28 with several players from the area making their division team. Teams were selected by the Ohio Sportswriter’s Association.

The Tri-Village girls basketball team led the county with three players making the first team. Senior Rylee Sagester was named the Southwest District Player of the Year in Division IV. Head coach Brad Gray was named the Southwest District Coach of the Year in Division IV .

Boys

Division III:

First Team: Versailles senior Connor Stonebraker, Tri-Village senior Wilson Suggs

Second Team: Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine, Versailles

Honorable Mention: Tri-Village senior Dalton DeLong

Division IV:

Third Team: Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen

Honorable Mention: Bradford senior Parker Davidson

Girls

Division II:

Honorable Mention: Greenville senior Skylar Fletcher

Division III:

Second Team: Versailles junior Jenna Dirksen,

Honorable Mention: Sophomore Taylor Wagner, junior Allison Schwartz

Division IV:

First Team: Mississinawa Valley sophomore Taylee Woodbury, Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester, Tri-Village senior Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village senior Torie Richards

Third Team: Mississinawa Valley junior Mackenzea Townsend, Tri-Village freshman Kynnedi Hager

Honorable Mention: Ansonia junior Bailey Schmit, Ansonia junior Brenna Schmit

