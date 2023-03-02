Decolores students excel at Science Fair

GREENVILLE — The Decolores Montessori School in Greenville attended the Darke County Science Day hosted by Greenville High School on Feb. 23. All eighth grade students prepared a project for the event.
The Decolores Montessori students did an amazing job presenting with six students receiving “Superior” ratings and will advance to district competition held at Edison Community College on March 11. Those receiving “Superior” ratings were Nevan Miley, Teddy Miller, Kiersten Drew, Micah Perry, Sierra Matamoros and Joe Dusek. Not only did Decolores students receive top ratings, they won prize money, which was sponsored by area businesses and families.
Prizes were awarded to the following:
Teddy Miller earned the Grand Prize of $200
Kiersten Drew earned $100 for Best Abstract
Trevar Martin and Micah Perry for the “One Whirlpool Award”
Micah Perry $100 Computer Science Award
Teddy Miller $100 Environmental Science Award
Joe Dusek $100 Material Science Award
Michael McMahon Cargill $100 Plant Science Award
Decolores thanks all of the sponsors, teachers, and students for the special event. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact (937) 547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.