Heckaman to speak in Arcanum

ARCANUM — Historian David Heckaman, who has been studying the 1791-96 period of time since he graduated from Miami University (Ohio), will be the speaker at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 W. George St., Arcanum, on Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. His program is titled “The Forgotten Fort, Fort Jefferson.
Heckaman has written several original magazine and newspaper articles on Fort Jefferson and headed up the Crossroads of Destiny exhibit at Garst Museum. He is a leader of Friends of Fort Jefferson and a member of Wayne’s Legion Research Group. Heckaman is a board member of the 1st American Regiment that recently donated the proceeds of selling their cannon to Friends of Fort Jefferson.