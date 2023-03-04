Joyful Jets hold February meeting

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jets 4-H Club had a meeting on Feb. 14, 6 p.m. The meeting was held at Trinity U.M. Church in Arcanum. There were 18 members, six advisers and eight parents present.

The meeting started with a game of telephone led by Isaac Wiant and James Enicks.

New business included discussing the 4-H Spring Recognition and Kickoff on March 5. Members receiving Leadership Awards are Hannah Kendig, Mariah Kreusch, and Cheyenne Swisher. Achievement Awards go to Brooklyn Miller, Mariah Kreusch, and Caleb Wiant.

The Ohio 4-H week is March 6-12 and members are encouraged to wear their club shirts to school. During 4-H week a skating party will be held for members to attend and to show their club spirit by wearing their club shirts.

The club’s next meeting will be held on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity U.M. Church in Arcanum.