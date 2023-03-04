Versailles FFA treated to breakfast

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Versailles FFA enjoyed a breakfast as part of National FFA Week at the Eagles. The breakfast was generously sponsored by Bruns Animal Clinic and Frenchtown Trailers.
A special thank you to Eagles Lady Auxiliary for cooking an outstanding breakfast. Eagles members that cooked the delicious breakfast were Rose Schlater, Pat and Dick Giganget, Jackie Kremer, Barb Young, Jackie Billenstein, Chris Lennon and Janeette Marshall. The members enjoyed breakfast and had a great time celebrating National FFA week, and the chapter greatly values the support from the community and local businesses and a special thanks to Bruns Animal Clinic, Frenchtown Trailer Sales and Eagles.