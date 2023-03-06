Versailles girls basketball season ends with Regional Final loss

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

SPRINGFIELD — The Versailles High School girls basketball season came to a close on Mar. 4 as the Lady Tigers fell to Africentric, 44-35, in the Division III Regional finals at Springfield High School.

Versailles were led by junior Allison Schwartz with 14 points and junior Jenna Dirksen had nine points.

The Lady Tigers went from a five-win team a season ago to a 17-11 team that finished as Regional runners up. They will lose senior Lexi Magoto next season, but will return the rest of the team for next season. The future is bright for Versailles girls basketball as they were close to a trip to the State final four.

