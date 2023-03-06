Versailles bowling teams end season at State tournament

By Drew Terhall

COLUMBUS — The Versailles High School boys and girls bowling teams bowled at the Division II State bowling tournament on Mar. 3 and 4 in the qualifying round at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Both teams fell short of the top eight to advance to the final bracket.

The girls team were 77 pins away from the eighth spot and finished ninth in the qualifying round. The team bowled a 2,936. Senior Emma Billenstein finished 39th individually with a score of 529.

The boys team took 13th in the qualifying round with a team score of 3,096. Junior Colten Groff and senior Brayden Henry finished 28th and 29th, respectively. Groff bowled a 591 and Henry bowled a 586.

