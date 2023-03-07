Ansonia indoor track team had six athletes compete at State meet

By Drew Terhall

GENEVA — The Ansonia High School indoor track team competed in the OATCCC Division II and III State meet on Mar. 3 at the SPIRE Institute. This winter, the team competed in indoor track meets and made their way to the State meet. To qualify for this event, athletes had to place in the top 25 in Division II and III combined.

Six athletes from Ansonia qualified for the State meet. Sophomore Brayden Bromagem finished 14th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 51.84. He took first in his heat and ran for a new personal best time. Only one Division III athlete finished ahead of him. Junior Wyatt Spencer finished 19th in the boys triple jump with a distance of 36-7.75. He entered the event as the 24th seed and moved up five spots.

The boys 4×400 meter relay team of Bromagem, Spencer, Matthew Lee and Ethan Sparks finished 22nd with a time of 3:44.35.

Juniors Colleen Steinmetz and Alexa Drees finished in the top 20 in the girls pole vault. Steinmetz finished fifth with a 11-9. Only one Division III athlete finished ahead of her. Drees finished 16th with a 10-0 and only had three Division III athletes finish ahead of her.

