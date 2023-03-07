4-H holds annual spring recognition event

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — The deadline is quickly approaching for school-aged children hoping to be part of 4-H this coming year. While many people think it is only for those who have livestock or horses, 4-H is much more as the theme for this year’s annual spring recognition indicated, “We All Fit in 4-H”. While there are clubs that specialize in livestock, horses and dogs, there are also clubs that help members pursue over 200 projects in a variety of subject matter.

Many of the nearly 1,000 youth participating in Darke County’s 4-H clubs, as well as supporters of the 4-H program were recognized on Sunday, March 5 at the annual recognition.

Two supporters of 4-H were recognized with the Friends of 4-H Award. Kyle Homan with Homan Insurance, Versailles, and Jason Blackburn, aka The Promoter, were recognized for their support of the Darke County 4-H program. This special recognition began in 1984 and is designed to publicly honor and thank individuals, businesses and groups that have supported Darke County 4-H over a period of years.

Several other special awards were presented towards the end of the program. The Cheryl Leugers Community Service Award was presented to a club that typifies Leugers enthusiasm for community service. Leugers was a 4-H volunteer for over 30 years and believed in giving back. Leugers husband and daughter were on-hand to present the award to the Joyful Jets 4-H Club.

This year’s Volunteer of the Year Award was given in honor and memory of the late Sharon Fourman. Fourman was a longtime supporter of 4-H in Darke County. Tim Rhoades has given 48 years of volunteer service to 4-H in the county and was recognized by Fourman’s family, including her two daughters and granddaughters.

Deb Richards was recognized for her 50 years of volunteer service to 4-H. She announced she is retiring as a volunteer. 4-H Youth Development Director Rhonda Williams presented her with a 4-H wall hanging.

Williams also recognized two outstanding 4-H members with the I Dare You Award. She said GraceLynn Harter and Jayden Hicks have stepped up and are leaders in the Darke County 4-H program.

Williams was presented with a bouquet of flowers and was thanked for her leadership and support of the 4-H program.

Additional Awards

Secretary Book – Ansonia Animal, Allyson Waymire; Blue Angels, Gabby Spitzer; Canine Capers, Madison Haworth; Darke County Beef, Ava May; Darke County Holstein, Jena Heitkamp; Friendly Farmers, Adi Schmitz; Greenville Rangers, Reese Addington; Horse & Rider, Julia Arbogast & Gloria Rausch; Trails & Tails, Leah Fry; and Versailles Busy Beavers, Katie Delzeith

Historian Book – Ansonia Animal, Ellie Walker; Darke County Holstein, Alexis Barhorst, Allison Francis, and Marissa Hicks; Trails & Tails, Ruby Delk; and Versailles Busy Beavers, Isley DeMange

Reporter Book – Ansonia Animal, Lydia Hahn; Blue Angels, Blake Addis; Darke County Holstein, Alexis Barhorst; Joyful Jets, Mariah Kreusch; Tails & Trails, Kierra Spencer & Madison Werner; and Versailles Busy Beavers, Emily Delzeith

Treasurer Book – 4 Paws, Joselyn Crist; Ansonia Animal, Kaeden Waymire; Barnyard Boosters, Iris Schneider; Blue Angels, Alivia Addis; Buckeye Buckaroos, Ava Gosnell; Canine Capers, Bailey Haworth; Crowing Coops, Cash Bubeck; Darke County Holstein, Marissa Hicks; Darke County Sheep & Lamb, Jackson Shellhaas; Darke County Swine, Thomas Gower; Fun Bunch, Natalie Brewer; Greenville Rangers, Ella Stebbins; Horse & Rider, Lucy Schmitmeyer; Jolly 4-Hers, Mallory Hemmelgarn; Joyful Jets, Caleb Wiant; Junior Nifty Neave, Rheagan Wykes; Kountry Kids, Laney Fourman; Livestock in General, Neveah Reigelsperger; Odds & Ends, Natalie Wood; Patterson Patchers, Levi Barga; Top Notch, Wesley Baker; and Versailles Busy Beavers, Benjamin Brewer

Gold Honor Clubs – Ansonia Animal, Blue Angels, Darke County Beef, Darke County Holstein, Joyful Jets, Trails & Tails, and Versailles Busy Beavers

Silver Honor Club – Canine Capers

4th H for Health Challenge – Ansonia Animal, Blue Angels and Trails & Tails

Leadership Award – Blue Angels, Ella Williams, Gabby Spitzer; Buckeye Buckaroos, Charlie Pope, Kaylee Schlechty, Ava Gosnell; Darke County Beef, Paige Gehret, Lizzy May; Darke County Holstein, Jayden Hicks, Alexis Barhorst, Marissa Hicks; Darke County Rabbit Raisers, Emma Jones, Dustin Williams, Sage Jones; Darke County Sheep & Lamb, Wyatt Rammel; Fun Bunch, Josie Ross, Bella Gulley; Greenville Rangers, Gabriella Stebbins; Horse & Rider, Micah Arbogast, Hank Smith, Bryson DePoy; Jackson Friendship, Troy Lavy, Emily Thomas, Nick Barga; Jolly 4-Hers, Lauren Meiring; Joyful Jets, Hannah Kendig, Mariah Kreusch, Cheyenne Swisher; Odds ‘N Ends, Megan Wood, Katie Hamric; Rabbit Habbit, Dalton Hesson, Logan Hines; Show Hoppers, Katelynne Michael, Danicka Michael; Silver Hoofs, Sara Hollopeter, Tyrel Israel, Maggie House; This & That, Alexis Biddlestone, Robbie Golden; Top Notch, Saige Fellers, Wesley Baker; Trails & Tails, Ruby Delk, Summer Harter, Madison Werner; and Versailles Busy Beavers, Katie Delzeith, Elizabeth Brewer

Achievement Award – 4 Paws, Isabelle Westfall, Brick Burgette; Blue Angels, Tyler McKinniss, Evan Addis, Blake Addis; Buckeye Buckaroos, Kara Strait, Wyatt Rammel, Caleb Hartman; Darke County Beef, Alison Byram, Sarah Bergman; Darke County Holstein, Allison Francis, Braeden Bohman, Sophia Aultman; Darke County Rabbit Raisers, Jamie Hemmelgarn, Sage Jones, Zack Mendenhall; Darke County Sheep & Lamb, Jackson Shellhaas; Greenville Rangers, Alia Thornhill, Brinlee Brewer, Reese Addington; Horse & Rider, Sylvia Schmitmeyer, Georgi Rausch, Harper Crowder; Jackson Friendship, Aaron Hummel, Riley Thomas, Clinton Linebaugh; Jolly 4-Hers, Annalee Mertz; Joyful Jets, Mariah Kreusch, Brooklyn Miller, Caleb Wiant; Odds ‘N Ends, Jacob Wood, Prestyn Dross, Abby Hamric; Show Hoppers, CJ Michael, Danicka Michael, Dahlia Sears; Silver Hoofs, Willow Thomas, Evan Werling, Daxton Harter; This & That, Christian Hanna, Scarlet Stinton; Top Notch, Kayla Clark, Kaden Brandenburg, Meredith Littlefield; Trails & Tails, Summer Harter, Ruby Delk, Hailey Neargarder; Versailles Busy Beavers, Alex Selhorst, Brooklyn Livingston. Ellie DeMange

Gold Premier Member – Blake Addis, GraceLynn Harter, Daxton Harter, and Madison Werner

Silver Premier Member – Alivia Addis, Evan Addis, Ruby Delk, Summer Harter, Naomi Hathaway, and Ella Williams

Bronze Premier Member – Emma Jones, Sage Jones, Savannah Oswalt, Georgianna Rausch, Glori Mae Rausch, Ashleigh Shepherd, Isaac Wiant, and James ‘Daniel’ Williams

County Medal Winners – Community Service, Brady Hartle; Health Living, Evan Addis; Public Speaking, Isaac Wiant; Dogs, Naomi Hathaway; Horses, Ruby Delk, Madison Werner; Rabbits, Emma Jones, Sage Jones; Electricity, Caleb Wiant; Personal Development, GraceLynn Harter; Teen Leadership, Daxton Harter; Food & Nutrition, Lauren Meiring; Poultry, Blake Addis; and Gardening & Horticulture, Alivia Addis

For more information on Darke County 4-H or enrollment information, contact OSU Extension, Darke County, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville, or 937-548-5215; or email [email protected].

