Commissioners discuss engineer costs and advance-backs.

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss engineer costs and advance-backs. Commissioners Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, in the amount of the General Funds there is $14,188.70; Outside General Funds there are $54,265.13. There is a grand total of $68,453.83 hereby approved for payment.

The commissioners approved a fund advance to cover Mikesell Excavating Inv. for project #3 for the 2022 Building Demolition and Revitalization Grant. This portion will cover Peters Road in Union City, and the $12,920 total will advance back once revenue is received.

There was $7,600 approved to be paid to cover the Engineer’s portion of the 2023 Sign Upgrade Grant. The fund was transferred from one outside fund to another. The commissioners also approved a fund advance-back for the 2023 Sign Upgrade grant. The partial advance-back of $4,535.96 was for the original advance for the project.

Expense requests for the Darke County Sheriff, Darke County Juvenile and Probate Court, and Darke County Treasurer were approved for various amounts. Tyler Young and Fredrick Slade will be attending the recommended School Resource Basic Training course in July, and the estimated total for the meeting is $2,146.

Magistrate Dustin Davis was approved to attend the recommended Ohio Association of Magistrates Spring Conference in April. His estimated cost totals $585. A mandatory County Treasurer’s Association Continuing Education and Conference for Treasurer Scott Zumbrink was approved. The event will be held in April, and there was an estimated total of $624 in expenses.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

