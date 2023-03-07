Court Recap Feb. 27 – March 3

DARKE COUNTY — For the week ending March 3, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters.

Joshua K. Mitchell was sentenced to 180 days in the Darke County jail for theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree and was ordered to pay $372.98 in restitution and costs.

Ryan Ruppe was sentenced to an additional 90 days in the Darke County jail for violation of community control sanctions.

Kristi L. Gahret was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Gahret faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine. Judge Fliehman granted a Personal Recognizance bond with conditions and appointed attorney David Rohrer as legal counsel.

Michael L. Keckler was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Keckler faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine. A Personal Recognizance bond with conditions was granted, and Judge Fliehman appointed attorney Randall Breaden as legal counsel.

Sean M. Flatter entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Flatter faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine. Judge Fliehman granted a personal recognizance bond with conditions, and he appointed attorney David A. Rohrer as legal counsel; next court date is April 17.

Zachary Edgall was granted intervention in lieu of conviction on the charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Judge Fliehman ordered up to 60 months of community control sanctions with 100 hours of community service. Edgell also entered a guilty plea on an OVI charge, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended with three days to be served via WIP; $450 fine; and one year license suspension.

Jason A. Jones pled guilty to possession of fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is set for April 7.

Joshua M. Vermillion entered a not guilty plea to violation of a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Vermillion faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Judge Fliehman granted personal recognizance bond with conditions and appointed attorney Randall Breaden as legal counsel; next court date is April 6.