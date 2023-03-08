Conservation Day Camp registration

GREENVILLE — Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is excited to announce that on June 14 and 15 they will host Darke County Conservation Day Camp. This camp is geared for current Darke County first through fourth grade students (2022-2023 school year).

During the event, they will provide students the opportunity to get outside and learn about how their daily actions affect wildlife, water, soil and the people around them. The goal of this camp is to provide an interactive and hands-on approach to learning about the environment. The camp will be held at Chenoweth Trails, 440 Greenville-Nashville Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Registration is $20 per student and includes snacks, and all program materials. They have many exciting activities planned including archery, fishing, games, a building project and much more. Registration opens March 10 and is limited to the first 200 participants.

Register online at www.darkeswcd.com.