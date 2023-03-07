Beauty and the Beast, Jr. coming to AMS

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Award-winning animated film and stage play, Beauty and the Beast, Jr. comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale by the Arcanum Middle School Drama Department on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Showtime on Friday is at 7 p.m. (play only) and on Saturday it starts with dinner served at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. There are many fun supporting roles allowing students to play objects inside the castle, this “tale as old as time” is filled with spectacular costume and set opportunities. The students at Arcanum under the direction of Mrs. Rachel Knight will be sure to please the audience. Tickets for Friday’s performance are Adults $8 and student/child 3+ are $6; Saturday’s dinner theater is Adult $16, Student/child $12, please call the school at 937-692-5174. Tickets are selling fast! You don’t want to miss this amazing show!

Do you know a child who may start kindergarten next fall? Arcanum Kindergarten screening is recommended, please call the elementary office at (937)692-5174, Option 4 to register for a screening on Thursday, March 30th. A child must be five years of age on or before August 1st to be considered eligible for kindergarten.

Make plans to attend The Historical Importance of the “Forgotten” Fort Jefferson. The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 West George Street will present an informative discussion of the history and significance of Fort Jefferson on March 9th at 7 p.m. The presenter, Dave Heckaman, is a member of Friends of Fort Jefferson, researcher of forts, military life, and settlement in this area of Ohio, and co-author of “Iron Case Shot and Musket Balls at Fort Jefferson”. For more information, see their website at: www.awths.org.

Coming to AWTHS in April! Guitar master, Jazz, and World Music artist, Elden Kelly coming to the stage in Arcanum Ohio! Tickets on sale now at: https://zurl.co/ohmK and the performance will be Thursday, April 20th at 7 p.m. at the historical house on West George. Tickets are also available from the Darke County Center for the Arts and through Fourman’s Variety Store in Arcanum.

The Pitsburg Lions Club will be hosting a Pork Chop & Chicken Barbeque Dinner on Sunday, March 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (carry-out only). Tickets are $11.00 each (includes a ½ chicken or pork chop, applesauce, roll, butter, and chips). To purchase tickets please contact Brandy Buck at 937-423-5946 or [email protected] All proceeds will be used for the FM Scholarship Fund. Dinners will be available at the Pitsburg Town Hall, 136 Lumber Street, Pitsburg on the 26th.

A.R. Winery will host a Spring Flowers Paint Party on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. Each participant will paint a 16×20 canvas of Spring Flowers in a Mason Jar. Kathi Hart, Art Adventures-Mobile Paint Parties, will instruct the painting and your first drink will be included in ticket price. Full menu and additional drinks available for purchase separately. Join us for a day of painting drink and fun. A.R. Winery is located at 3564 Gordon Landis Road, Arcanum.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #4161 will host a Fish Fry on Friday, March 10 starting at 5 p.m. Dine in or carry-out tickets are $11 for all you can eat. The VFW is located at 311 S. Albright Street, Arcanum.

Honored classes this year at the Arcanum Annual Alumni Banquet this spring – the AHS Classes of 1948 (75), 1973 (50), and 1998 (25)- organizers look forward to seeing everyone at the annual alumni banquet on April 15, 2023. Invitations were mailed on February 22nd to the database, if you don’t receive an invitation, please contact them via email at [email protected], that would mean they don’t have your current address.

Due to changes at the Daily Advocate, my column will now be printed on Wednesdays each week.

“March was an unpredictable month, when it was never clear what might happen. Warm days raised hopes until ice and grey skies shut over the town again.” ~Tracy Chevalier

“A windy March is lucky. Every pint of March dust brings a peck of September corn, and a pound of October cotton.” ~Julia Peterkin.