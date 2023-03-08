Faithful Sons in concert Sunday

GREENVILLE — The Faithful Sons Quartet will be in concert on Sunday, March 12, 6 p.m., at Bible Baptist Church, 510 Front St., Greenville.

The Faithful Sons is a southern gospel group that was formed in 2002. They have carried a legacy of southern gospel music to Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, West virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinoise. The quartet is based in Darke County. Their purpose is to carry a gospel ministry through musical expressions. The group includes John Short, Kenny Martin, Kent Walker and Kim Gilbert.

For more information about this concert, call 937-547-1239.