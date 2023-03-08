Suspected fentanyl found in search

GREENVILLE — On March 7, at approximately 9:29 p.m., Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 and Shields Road in reference to a vehicle driving all over the roadway.

Deputies located a vehicle matching the description that was given by dispatch near State Route 49 and Eidson Road. A traffic stop was conducted after a moving violation was observed and learning the registration to the vehicle was expired. The driver was identified as, Michelle Hartmier, 37, of Dayton, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Criminal indicators were observed and a Darke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from within the vehicle leading to a search of the vehicle.

Suspected fentanyl was located in the vehicle and Ms. Hartmier was placed under arrest and transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.