Sagester finishes as the runner-up to the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball award

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was announced as the runner-up for the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball award. Cincinnati Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander was named Ohio Ms. Basketball by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Sagester broke the state record for three-point field goals made in a career this season and has been named the Player of the Year in the WOAC and on the Southwest district team in Division IV. In the playoffs, her three-point shooting has helped guide the Lady Patriots to a State final four.

There will be more chances to claim more accolades this season. Tri-Village will play in the Division IV State semifinal on March 9 against Berlin Hiland at the University of Dayton Arena. She figures to be a lock for the All-Ohio team for Division IV. Those awards will be announced on March 20-21.

