Judge Monnin lists stats

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for February 2023.
There were 238 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in February 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 38 criminal, 10 OMVIs, 123 other traffic and 67 civil cases. There were 275 cases terminated/disposed of in February 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.