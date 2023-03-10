One contested race on Primary ballot

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Election season is upon us and residents in the City of Greenville, Wayne Township and a small southern portion of Darke County near the Northmont School District will have a reason to vote. Absentee and in-person balloting at the Darke County Board of Elections begins on April 4 and the Primary/Special Election Day on Tuesday, May 2.

The final day to register to vote for the May 2 election is April 3. Prospective voters can register at the board of elections, public high schools or vocational schools, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, public libraries, county treasurer’s office or online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Republican voters in Greenville will find one contested election on their ballot. Jeff Whitaker and John Baumgardner have announced their candidacy to become mayor. Current Mayor Steve Willman did not take out a petition to run in the primary election. Voters will also notice that Roxanne Willman did not seek reelection as the city’s auditor. Kim Davis is seeking that seat as a Republican and is unopposed.

The remainder of candidates on the Republican ticket are incumbents and are unopposed for the May 2 election. They include Michael Rieman, director of law; Clarence Godwins, council first ward; Delores Ely, council second ward; Christopher Norris, council fourth ward.

The lone Democrat on the ticket is Leon Rogers, who is unopposed and seeking reelection for the third ward council seat.

Whether running opposed or unopposed in the Primary Election, the winners are currently unopposed in the General Election. However, there is still time for an independent or write-in candidate to file to run in the General Election in November.

Wayne Township voters will get to decide a proposed additional property tax for the Ambulance/Fire District. They are asking voters to approve a continuing 1.75 mill levy for Emergency Medical Services.

A few voters will have the opportunity vote on a Northmont School District 10-year 7.82 mill levy that would provide for the emergency requirements of the school. The levy is expected to raise $5.8 million.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]