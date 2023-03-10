21 Barrels seeks sponsors for Music in the Vines summer series

BRADFORD — Twenty One Barrels is excited to announce their second annual Music in the Vines series returning each Saturday from June to September 2023. This summer series features live music and food trucks held at the cidery located at 9717 Horatio Harris Creek Road, Bradford, with a percentage of profits benefiting the Miami County Local Food Council, a local non-profit. The Miami Country Local Food Council works to develop, support, and promote local farmers and producers and to improve public health and the economy by connecting citizens with healthy local food.

Twenty One Barrels is currently seeking sponsors for their Music in the Vines series. Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their brand to a diverse and engaged audience while supporting a good cause. Sponsorship contributions will be used to support an amazing lineup of talented musicians for the Music in the Vines series. Sponsorship levels are available from $250 to $1000 and offer a range of advertising, networking, and community engagement options. Commitment of sponsorship deadline is April 7, 2023.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Shaun Pierce, co-founder of Twenty One Barrels, LTD, at [email protected] Visit www.21barrels.com or follow Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine on Facebook for more information.