Wavaires coming to East Main

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main St., Greenville, is delighted to have the Greenville High School Wavaires presenting their Church Cantata “We Praise You” on Sunday, March 19 during the church’s 10:30 a.m. Praise Celebration worship service.

The program includes the songs “We Praise You”, “Rest on Us”, “King of Glory”, “Goodness of God”, “King of Kings”, “Overcome” and “God So Loved”. The 2022-2023 Wavaires are Reese Addington, Ethan Beckley, Drew Beisner, Lydia Beisner, Alexis Bertsch, Ryan Bolin, Sierra Brumbaugh, Mya Conway, Aleiha Fenton, Olivia Flatter, Maggie Galloway, Addie Gathard, Delia Gibson, Bradi Grisez, Khara Hartzell, Haleigh Hoening, Haiden Livingston, Riley McCartney, Coleman McNulty, Carson Pope, Izzy Sommer, Asia Thompson, Victoria Thompson, Landon Weaver, Elijah Worden and Avery Yount. The Wavaires are directed by Mrs. Chelsea Whirledge and accompanied by Mr. Chris Andres with choreography by Mrs. Brooke Williams.

A free will love offering will be taken during the service which will include congregational singing, communion and a brief meditation by Minister Jim Morehouse. For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.