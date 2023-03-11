Condons celebrate 70 years

BROOKVILLE — Ronald and June (Hans) Condon of Sweet Potato Ridge Road were married on March 21, 1953.

They will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary by renewing their vows on Saturday, March 18. The ceremony will take place at The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Road, Brookville, at 2 p.m. A reception in their honor will follow.

The Condons have five daughters: Cindy (Jeff Rench) of Englewood, Chris (Walker) of Brookville, Becky (Mike Petro) of Tipp City, Rhonda (Dave Sendelbach) of Clayton and Nikki (Steve Woods) of Columbus. They also have 14 grandchildren and 22 8/9 great-crandchildren who are looking forward to celebrating this very special day with them.

Family and friends are welcome to attend.