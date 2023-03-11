Versailles FFA has successful contest

VERSAILLES — On March 1, Versailles CDE teams; General Livestock, Dairy Judging, Equine, and Agronomy competed at the Wilmington Invitational Contest.

The General Livestock team consisted of Paige Gehret, Lincoln Winner, Allee Grimme, Eden Barga, Brooke Bergman, Roger Winner, Jayna Luthman, Ruthie Smith, Ava May, Delaynee Bulcher and placed sixth out of 115 teams. Paige Gehret led the team by placing second out of 1,000 individuals.

The Dairy Judging team consisted of Shawna Schmitmeyer, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Colin Batten, Hayley Smith, Lucy Schmitmeyer and the team placed 10th. Shawna Schmitmeyer led the team with a score of 325.

The Equine team consisted of Shelby Spradlin, Haley Mescher, and Shayenne Oliver with the team placing 37th. Spradlin led the team by placing 72nd.

The Agronomy team consisted Margret McGlinch, Gracie Henry, Kristopher Marshal, Reagan Winner, Patrick McGlinch, Lauren Grogean, Hank Smith, and Isley DeMange. McGlinch led the team by placing 17th.

Congratulations to all the CDE teams who competed.