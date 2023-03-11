Mississinawa Valley Fall Craft Show

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Spring Craft Show will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Come and spend the day shopping at the various vendors that will be there. There will also be raffle baskets, bake sale items and concessions.

The seventh graders have been selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a 1/4 of a Beef (with two winners of a 1/4 of beef each). Beef Raffle Tickets will be available at the craft show. This craft show will help support this year’s seventh grade students going on their Eighth Grade Class Trip in the fall of 2023.

If you have questions call Sandy Denniston at (937) 968-4111.