O’Dell celebrating 104 years

GREENVILLE — Virginia O’Dell will celebrate 104 years of age on March 22. She was born in Neave Township on March 22, 1919 and has lived in Darke County her entire life.

Virginia was a 4-H leader for many years and has been a member of the Wildflower Garden Club and attends church at the Fort Jefferson Methodist Church. Her favorite thing to do on Thursdays is to play euchre with other seniors.

She has many friends and family too numerous to mention and would enjoy hearing from each one. Please help Virginia celebrate her 104th birthday by showering her with cards at Virginia O’Dell, Brethren Retirement Center, Room 206, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.