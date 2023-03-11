Crash sends three to hospital

GREENVILLE — On March 10, at approximately 12:02 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue and Greenville Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of US Route 127 and US Route 36 West in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gold 2001 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Russel Garber, 89, of Greenville was northbound on US Route 127 attempting to make a left turn onto US Route 36 west. Garber failed to yield when making a left turn striking a southbound 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Edwin Knaff, 71, of West Alexandria. Knaff’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in the ditch.

Knaff and his two occupants were transported to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation. Garber was treated and released from the scene.

Garber was issued a citation for failure to yield when making a left turn.