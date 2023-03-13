Court Recap

GREENVILLE — For the week ending March 10, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters.

Amba M. Cook pled guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and harassment with bodily substance, both felonies of the fifth degree. Judge Fliehman sentenced Cook to 175 days in jail, restitution, and court costs.

Jeff White pled guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to community control sanctions up to 60 months, including two days in jail and 50 hours of community service.

Trevor Newbauer admitted to violations of community control sanctions, which were imposed as a result of a guilty plea to Illegal use of Food Stamps, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Obstructing Official Business, all felonies of the fifth degree. Judge Fliehman revoked community control sanctions and sentenced Newbauer to nine months in prison.

Clinton D. Wyatt was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree. If convicted, Wyatt faces up to 12 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Judge Fliehman order a $20,000 bond with conditions and appointed attorney Randall Breaden as legal counsel. The next court date is March 13.

Blazelyn Shaneyfelt pled guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and was sentenced to two years in prison to run concurrent with with the Defendant’s current prison sentence in the State of Indiana.

Harold B. Rose pled guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the fifth degree. Judge Fliehman sentenced Rose to community control sanctions for 60 months, including 68 days in jail, and 100 hours of community service.

Robert Feitshans was granted intervention in lieu of conviction on two counts of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree and vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. His next court date is April 28.