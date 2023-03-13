Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Feb. 16

MISC COMPLAINT: Officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Russ Road on a complaint of Arsenic poisoning at 4:48 p.m. The female complainant advised she had arsenic on her hands and patio. The female does not reside at the residence, but she had been staying there for a few days. The female advised she had been poisoned for five years. Previous reports showed officers swabbed her hands in 2022, and there were no controlled substances found. Medical reports attached to the same police report did show she had elevated levels of arsenic. Swabs of the female’s hands and patio were taken. This investigation is ongoing.

March 3

SEX OFFENSE: A female with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office sex registry reported that a known male registered a false address. The suspect, Patrick Flint, is required to register his address as a sex offender and has failed to do so.

March 4

THEFT: At 4:50 p.m. officers on routine patrol were flagged over in the parking lot at the 5000 block of State Route 49. The male advised he recently had a tan Carhart jacket stolen from his home, and he suspects the female he had hired to clean his home had taken it. The suspect was contacted, and she told officers she and the victim had been in a dating relationship. The suspect advised she did wear the jacket on Thursday and the male was with her while she was wearing it. On March 7, officers were called to keep the peace while the male went to retrieve his jacket. The jacket was located in the room where the suspect previously stayed. Due to time frames not matching, and the possibility of a relationship between the two when the jacket was possibly taken, there will not be charging the female for theft.

March 6

DRUGS: At 2:30 p.m. officers on duty as the SRO at Greenville High School were made aware of a student who was found in possession of a THC vape pen. A misdemeanor citation for illegal use of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. The pen was taken and placed into the Greenville Police Department Property room for evidence.

March 7

HARASSMENT: At 12:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a telephone harassment complaint. The female advised she had just been served a protection order against Cody Lloyd, but he had not yet been served a copy of the order. He had been warned not to contact the victim, and he continued to contact her by phone through a messaging app to harass and threaten her. While talking to the victim, Lloyd called her. Officers could hear Lloyd on the phone, and he sounded aggressive towards her. Officers had the female set up a meeting place after an investigation confirmed the warning for telephone harassment, and he agreed to meet her. Lloyd was served a copy of the protection order and advised to not contact the female any further. He was also issued a citation for telephone harassment and released from the scene.

CPO VIOLATION: At 1:16 p.m. officers responded to a call at the 100 block of Martin Street in reference to a Protection Order Violation. The female complainant stated that Cody Lloyd had followed her as she left the police department to file the previous report. Officers had previously assisted in serving a protection order to Lloyd where they told him he could not be within 500 feet or have any contact with the victim. Upon officer investigation, it was found that Lloyd had driven behind the victim and passed her while yelling at her through an open window that she was going to “regret it” and throwing a styrofoam cup containing a beverage through the open window of her vehicle. Surveillance confirmed the events. Lloyd’s vehicle was later found parked illegally and it was towed. Lloyd was found and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 3:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a wanted person. James McClurg Jr. was located, and he had an active warrant through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court on an original charge of assault. He was placed under arrest and transported to the jail to be incarcerated to serve 114 days, no bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 10:55 p.m. officers apprehended a known wanted person at the 800 block of Jackson Street. Merrick Allen had a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on the original charge of driving under suspension. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

March 8

WANTED PERSON: At 3:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a fugitive from justice where they found Christopher Newberry waiting outside the entrance of the Greenville Police Department. Newberry had a warrant for failure to appear on charges of criminal trespass. Bond was set for $1,025.

March 10

WANTED PERSON: At 2:20 a.m. officers located and apprehended Paul Deal Jr. who had an active warrant through Van Wert Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court. Deal was located in a shed on the property, where he was placed under arrest. He had an active warrant out of Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court with no bond. He was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated pending extradition.

