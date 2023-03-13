DCCA presents Llama Llama Live!

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will close their 2022-23 Family Theatre Series season by presenting Bay Area Children’s Theatre’s production of Llama Llama Live! at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Sunday, March 26. According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, this production should charm adults and entertain youngsters, just like the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney on which the show is based. “We invite audiences of all ages to join Baby Llama, his Mama, and his friends for a delightful afternoon of theatre, music, dance—and famous red pajamas,” Mr. Warner said. The show starts at 2 p.m.

The Llama, Llama books address with humor and compassion the everyday issues of young children, telling the story of a little llama going through the scary moments that everyone faces while growing up. This musical version from Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT) includes a variety of clever tunes which express a child’s imaginary and real fears in a manner that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. The cast of Llama Llama Live! includes Kris Williams as Llama, Sheila Townsend as Mama, and Andrew Mondello, Elisha X. Beston, and Xaver Alia as Robot, Dinosaur, and Fuzzy respectively. Founded in 2004, BACT is the foremost theater company for young audiences in California, reaching an audience of over one million kids and adults with their goal to spark imaginations and empower youngsters to learn and connect.

Sponsors for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series include Park National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Jordan Insurance Agency, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Wayne Health Care, Greenville Rotary Club, and Family Health. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Others providing operating support to DCCA are John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation, and Lydia Schaurer Memorial. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Tickets for Llama Llama Live! cost $5 each and are available by contacting DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, and by visiting DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, 1 pm – 3 pm, and by appointment. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, and are on sale at Readmore’s Hallmark in downtown Greenville, as well as Corner Cupboard in Union City and Versailles Public Library.