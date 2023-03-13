Award-winning author to speak at Edison State

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is pleased to invite the community, Edison State students and employees, and students from the Upper Valley Career Center to a presentation by Christina Ryan Claypool, an award-winning freelance journalist and inspirational speaker, on March 30, 3 p.m. in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.

Claypool’s topics for this special one-hour session, which is sponsored by the Edison State Creative Writing Club and Diversity Committee, will be strategies for writing with excellence and despite rejections, working with editors, and meeting deadlines, along with identifying and avoiding self-publishing scams. The presentation will be followed by audience questions.

Claypool’s website (www.christinaryanclaypool.com) provides information about her background as a television producer/reporter, book author, and inspirational speaker. She speaks freely about the ways in which writing provided a pathway to recovery from addiction resulting from her self-medication due to depression.

Published five times in the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series, Claypool welcomes the opportunity to share her journey with those interested in writing and publishing.

Contact Dr. Vivian Blevins at [email protected] with any questions about the event, which is part of the Diversity Committee’s celebration of Women’s History Month. There is no fee for attending, and registration is not required. Copies of Claypool’s Chicken Soup for the Soul titles and her novel will be available for purchase.

