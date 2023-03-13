Fort GreeneVille DAR honoring Vietnam vets

GREENVILLE — Across the Nation, Americans continue uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are seven million U.S. Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, along with more than 10 million families of those who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

In order to thank and honor our Vietnam veterans and their families, the Vietnam War Commemoration staff, Department of Defense, has enlisted the help of Commemorative Partners, those being local, state and national organizations, businesses, corporations, governmental agencies, and sports franchises. These partners will conduct events and activities that thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families in their hometowns. Locally, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is privileged to be a Vietnam War Commemorative Partner and humbled to honor Vietnam Veterans and their families. Fort GreeneVille DAR has been a Commemorative Partner since 2014.

In preparation of honoring Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, the Fort GreeneVille DAR has several events planned. Two events are scheduled to present the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Honorary Partner. The honors to be given to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters in Celina and Wapakoneta. The third event is the observation of Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29.

On March 14 at 7:45 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 783 will be presented their recognition at the Celina VFW post. On March 22 at 7:30 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1126 will be presented their recognition at the Wapakoneta VFW post. Darke County veterans are encouraged and welcome to join the presentation as all Vietnam Veterans attending will be presented with the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin and a sincere message of gratitude by DAR members. The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Honorary Partner distinction is “reserved for and conferred upon organizations consisting solely of those who “bore the battle” or “bore the loss” of the Vietnam War. A grateful Nation honors their collective service and untold sacrifices. Welcome Home!”

On March 29 at 10 a.m., Vietnam Veterans Day, Fort GreeneVille DAR will be observing this revered holiday. There will be a ceremony at historical Bears Mill Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Greenville. The Darke County Commissioners will be presenting a Vietnam Veterans Day proclamation. The Darke County Honor Guard will also be participating in honoring our country’s Vietnam Veterans, many who are Vietnam Veterans themselves. The public is encouraged to attend.